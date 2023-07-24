Aaron Scott ‘still confused’ with college decision looming

On Sunday, either Michigan football, Ohio State, or Oregon will be quite happy. That’s because on July 30, 2024 Springfield (Ohio) four-star cornerback Aaron Scott will have made his college commitent.

At least that’s the plan.

The Ohio native grew up a fan of the Ducks, but is being courted heavily by the Bucks, while the Wolverines press him on the notion that he can become ‘the villain’ by heading north to Ann Arbor. He’s gotten wooed by greats such as former Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson, but also by Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith — both former Heisman Trophy winners.

While all of the predictions on the recruiting sites indicate this is a home run for the in-state team, Scott says he still isn’t quite sure where he’ll end up with less than a week before he makes his announcement.

6 more days until decision day. Mann even though it’s close, still confused about where i wanna go.🤦🏽‍♂️🙏🏽 — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) July 24, 2023

As noted earlier, one person told WolverinesWire that Scott had told Michigan players and commits in June he intended to come to Ann Arbor, but the nature of recruiting dictates that those decisions made in the moment don’t necessarily hold true until a signature is on the national letter of intent on signing day.

As a response to Scott’s tweet, a handful of Michigan personalities have made their desires known. See below.

Former Michigan linebacker Pierre Woods

Like Charles Woodson, Pierre Woods knows something about crossing state lines to play for the maize and blue. A former standout at Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville — an Ohio State feeder program — he made his pitch to Scott to do the same.

I will say come to Michigan because I went there but I will tell any player to go where you feel like is gonna be home for you no matter what anybody else says. Cause at the end of the day they won’t be in the class room with you nor on the field but your teammates will — PierreMWoods (@PierreMWoods58) July 24, 2023

Michigan 2025 CB commit Chris Ewald

The cornerbacks have established a bit of a bond throughout the recruiting process, and the Florida native has chosen the route of magnanimity, offering his support regardless of wherever Scott chooses.

Pray about fam go be great 〽️ #GoBlue — Chris Ewald Jr (@ChrisEwaldjr) July 24, 2023

Michigan commit Jacob Oden

Oden has been the most vocal recruiter for the Wolverines this cycle, and he’s been particularly active working on Scott.

Bring it home https://t.co/qe8PYwKF0z — Jacob Oden 4 ⭐️ ATH (@JacobOden4) July 24, 2023

