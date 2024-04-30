Aaron Ross says Odell Beckham Jr. should return to Giants

When former New York Giants first-round pick Odell Beckham Jr. was traded away back in 2018, there were mixed reactions from fans.

Given the fact that one of the picks the Giants received would land them Pro-Bowler Dexter Lawrence, it could be argued that New York ultimately won that trade.

Still, the Giants have been lacking a big-play threat at the wide receiver position since Beckham’s departure. Hopes are that’s changed after selecting fellow LSU wide receiver, Malik Nabers, in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

But could the Giants use more in the wide receiver room? With Sterling Shepard gone, would they be open to a reunion with OBJ?

One former Giant seems to think it would be a good fit.

“I think his personality matches the New York environment,” former Super Bowl champ Aaron Ross told TMZ Sports. “So I’d love to see that.”

“There’s a few pieces that we need to plug in that will fit the scheme that the offensive coordinator has.”

Beckham has not been the same receiver since departing from the Giants. After his time in Cleveland, he won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams and after not playing in the entire 2022 season, Beckham returned and played last season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Anytime he is a free agent, there always seems to be ties between Beckham and a possible reunion with the team that drafted him. Only time will tell if Beckham will return to the Giants before he hangs up the cleats.

