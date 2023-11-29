Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets quarterback cleared to return to practice 11 weeks after surgery

Following his injury in September, Aaron Rodgers (centre) said he was "completely heartbroken" to be missing the NFL season with the New York Jets

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to return to practice just 11 weeks after undergoing surgery on his torn Achilles tendon.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player, was injured on his New York Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills in September.

The 39-year-old will be eased back into training and limited to non-contact.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said there was "no added risk" to Rodgers stepping up his rehabilitation programme.

"There's certain things that he's been cleared that we are going to allow him to do," said Saleh. "Aaron is not going to do anything to put himself in harm's way,

"This isn't so much getting ready to play as much as it is a progression in his rehab."

The Jets have a 4-7 record after a defeat by the Miami Dolphins on Friday and now only have a slim chance of making January's play-offs.

Rodgers had spent his entire NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and won Super Bowl XLV in 2011 before switching to the Jets in the off-season in April.

His arrival was met with much excitement but he was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, resulting in a torn left Achilles.

Rodgers, who turns 40 in December, was ruled out for the rest of the season but Saleh said he can see the quarterback's motivation to quickly get back to full fitness.

"I think it's a testament to who he is as a human and obviously there's a little bit of that drive where he wants to prove it can be done faster than anybody's done it before," said Saleh.

"That's OK. That's part of his mental makeup. I think he still runs with a chip on his shoulder and that's the way he lives his life, where he always wants to prove people wrong in terms of doubting him.

"He's a special human and I think his actions are showing how much he appreciates, I think, this organisation and everything around it."