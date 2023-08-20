Aaron Rodgers to make New York Jets debut in preseason finale vs. Giants, per report

It turns out quarterback Aaron Rodgers will reportedly play in the preseason, after all.

Rodgers will make his New York Jets debut Saturday in the team's preseason finale against the New York Giants, the New York Post reported Sunday. Rodgers, 39, was traded to the Jets in April after he spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Thus far, he has not dressed for any of New York's three preseason games.

Rodgers has been assimilating to the Jets since his arrival in the offseason, and he has embraced a leadership role in mentoring New York's younger players. During episodes of the HBO series "Hard Knocks" that follows a team throughout training camp, Rodgers has helped Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves to fans after a practice on Aug. 9, 2023.

With Rodgers reportedly playing in New York's final dress rehearsal, it's likely that a number of other offensive starters will see the field as well for the Jets. New York's offensive line has been a focus of scrutiny throughout training camp and the preseason, and this would be a chance for the entire unit to get live reps against another NFL team ahead of the regular season.

Rodgers had indicated early in training camp that he would be open to playing in the preseason.

"I wouldn’t mind playing in the preseason," Rodgers had said in July. "I wouldn’t mind if Robert said 'Hey, we are going to go. Let’s do it.' Most coaches have that fear where they want to get you to the Week 1 and not risk it, but I believe there is a chance for the last one."

Rodgers is a four-time Most Valuable Player, a four-time All-Pro selection and a 10-time Pro Bowler. He has thrown for 59,055 yards in his career, with 475 touchdowns against 105 interceptions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Rodgers to make NY Jets debut in preseason finale vs. Giants