Aaron Rodgers works out with Allen Lazard, a former Packer turned Jet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While the New York Jets work to get the Aaron Rodgers trade across the finish line, newly acquired wide receiver Allen Lazard is doing his part to welcome the franchise's next potential quarterback.

Lazard posted a picture running ahead of Rodgers on his Instagram story with the caption "Always smokin past this dude." The two were reportedly training in Westlake Village, Calif.

Lazard and Rodgers spent five seasons together in Green Bay from 2018 to 2022 before Lazard agreed to a 4-year, $44 million deal with the Jets last month. Lazard's move came two days after Rodgers officially announced he intended to play for the Jets next season.

The addition of Lazard, however, was anything but a coincidence. The 27-year-old was reportedly part of a "wish list" of desired teammates from Rodgers when weighing his options.

That said, the move makes perfect sense for the Jets. Lazard was Rodgers' favorite receiver this past year, registering a team-leading 788 receiving yards. Only rookie Garrett Wilson recorded more receiving yards for the Jets.

Rodgers move to the East Coast has been in limbo for the past month as the two sides work to negotiate a deal for the 39-year-old.

Despite operating as a free agent, he is committed to a three-year, $150 million extension he signed with the Packers last March. He's due to be guaranteed just under $60 million this upcoming season and carries a salary-cap charge of more than $30 million.