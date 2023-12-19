Aaron Rodgers won’t play again for Jets this season

The New York Jets are out of contention for the playoffs and that means Aaron Rodgers won’t see the field for Gang Green in this regular season.

Rodgers went on “The Pat McAfee Show” for his regular Tuesday appearance and provided the update that he is not 100% yet.

“I do feel like in the next three to four weeks it would be very possible to get to 100%.. If I was 100% today I’d definitely be pushing to play” ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/aBSqWSquVY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 19, 2023

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers to @PatMcAfeeShow: “If I was 100% today, I’d definitely be pushing to play. But the fact is, I’m not. I’ve been working hard to get closer … I’m still 14 weeks tmrw from my surgery. And being medically cleared as 100% healed is not realistic at 14 weeks.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 19, 2023

