The Aaron Rodgers wish list includes OBJ

By bending over backward to land quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are surrendering plenty of power to Rodgers.

And he’s using it.

Via ESPN.com, Rodgers has indeed given the Jets a wish list of free agents — and the list includes Odell Beckham, Jr.

It’s become clear over the past day that the Jets are trying to get players Rodgers wants to play with, from reportedly agreeing to terms with receiver Allen Lazard (I’m told it’s not done yet) to pursuing receiver Randall Cobb to showing interest in tight end Marcedes Lewis.

The Packers have been linked to OBJ in the past. In 2021, they appeared to make a half-hearted effort to sign Beckham after he was cut by the Browns. It was enough to make Rodgers think they tried, even if they didn’t.

With Lazard on the way and Cobb on the radar and OBJ looming, some of the team’s current receivers could be on the way out of New Jersey — traded to the Packers or maybe to a different team.

Of course, with Beckham looking for the same $20 million per year he wanted during the 2022 regular season, it could take some work to get him to New York.

Would he reduce his expectations to play with Rodgers? We’ll see.

