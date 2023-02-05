Aaron Rodgers wins a championship at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rodgers, who carries a 10 handicap, had a large hand in his team’s victory, as Silverman missed the cut on the pro side with plus-1 through three rounds. Rodgers said Monday was the first time he’d picked up a club since reporting for training camp last July.

“It’s really significant. It’s always been on my bucket list,” said Rodgers, who has played the event nine times. “I played in Tahoe for 18 years and never really sniffed higher than like eighth. But I felt good about the partnership this week. Ben’s such a great guy. I knew we were going to have fun.”