Aaron Rodgers on win vs. NE: 'This is a game we had to win'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on win vs. New England Patriots: 'This is a game we had to win'.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on win vs. New England Patriots: 'This is a game we had to win'.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot clinched during a loss to the White Sox.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Chris Boswell gets record-breaking field goal in first half.
The #49ers could see a new, familiar face at running back Monday night.
Respect the hustle. Also, try your best not to laugh.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was livid with the officials after a controversial play in Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
Moments before Bills kicker Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to beat the Ravens on Sunday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters could be seen screaming at each other on the sideline. Other members of the team got between the two men before the 23-20 loss was officially in the books [more]
Only five Chiefs players will have two flag decals on their helmets.
Jerome Boger's horrid roughing the passer penalty was among the things that allowed the Bills to beat the Ravens.
Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny and the Seattle Seahawks dropped the Detroit Lions to 1-3 in a 48-45 win at Ford Field.
With Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor injured, Saquon Barkley rushed for 146 yards and even stepped in at QB to lead NY Giants to best start since 2009.
The Denver defense was likewise gashed as the Raiders racked up 212 rushing yards.
LAS VEGAS (AP) Russell Wilson had his most productive day with the Broncos, but it wasn't enough to overcome numerous mistakes and an awful third quarter by Denver's offense in a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. ... I thought we did some really great things in the first half, we really executed well and made some big plays,'' said Wilson, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns. The Broncos' totals for that quarter: 11 offensive plays for 7 yards over three possessions, all of which ended in punts.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 5 of the college football season?
MLB will have no one-game playoffs; all tiebreakers will be determined by head-to-head records, with extensive tiebreaking protocols in place.
Coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano drew unsportsmanlike penalties following a heated exchange in the fourth of Ohio State's 49-10 win over Rutgers.
Cooper Rush, filling in for Dak Prescott, has yet to lose as a starting quarterback in Dallas.
Get the latest update on the injury suffered Sunday by Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine