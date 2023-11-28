Aaron Rodgers: Whether I play depends on health, and if the Jets are still alive

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he still isn't sure if he'll return to the field this season.

Rodgers, who tore his Achilles tendon in the first game of the season, told Pat McAfee today that whether he plays again this year will depend on whether he's medically cleared, and whether the Jets still have any chance of making the playoffs.

"It's health first," Rodgers said. "Are we alive second."

As to the health question, Rodgers has indicated he's making good progress on rehabbing his Achilles. Still, no NFL player has ever torn his Achilles tendon during the regular season and returned that same regular season. Rodgers would have to do something unprecedented to get back on the field.

And as to whether the Jets will be alive by the time Rodgers could conceivably play again, that seems unlikely. The 4-7 Jets are two games out of the seventh and final AFC playoff spot with six games to play. Zach Wilson has been benched for Tim Boyle, and neither quarterback has given any indication that he'll be able to lead the Jets on the kind of run they'd need to go on to be in playoff contention in the final weeks of the season.

So it appears unlikely that Rodgers will play again this season. Even if he's not closing the door on it just yet.