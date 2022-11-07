Aaron Rodgers weighs in on Packers' suffering fifth-straight loss in Week 9 vs. Lions
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers discusses his team's Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Raiders expected to sign CB Sidney Jones on Monday
The sky was falling for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. “We're too young to flinch,” coach Robert Saleh said after New York's stunning 20-17 victory Sunday. The defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to send the Jets (6-3) into their bye-week break a half-game behind the division-leading Bills (6-2).
Justin Fields broke Michael Vick's single-game rushing yards for a quarterback on Sunday against the Dolphins.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Detroit is almost certainly a place where Aaron Rodgers gets his motor running. But this is the 2022 Green Bay Packers offense.
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Raiders head coach might not last much longer if this troubling trend continues.
CINCINNATI (AP) Just when the Carolina Panthers' season seemed as if it couldn't get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history - and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 - the largest intermission deficit in franchise history - before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team's previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 10
LSU and Georgia are now on track to meet in the SEC title game after their big wins.
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
The Bears might have a quarterback.
Lil Wayne took a shot at Aaron Rodgers on Twitter following the Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The Green Bay Packers offered their second- and a late-round draft pick for Chase Claypool.
As if it weren't bad enough the Bills fell to 6-2 and 0-2 in the AFC East, QB Josh Allen's elbow could be a concern moving forward.
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's disappointing loss to LSU.
Referees can't flag themselves for pass interference.
Debating whether or not the referees of Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game missed a pass interference call on Chase Claypool during the team's final drive.