Aaron Rodgers on Week 1 loss: 'It's the mental mistakes we got to clean up'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts to the Packers' Week 1 loss, saying 'it's the mental mistakes we got to clean up'
Hear what head coach Todd Bowles had to say after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1
Check out all the highlights from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1
Breaking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys
In an upcoming episode of Bill Maher's podcast, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared his latest thoughts on a hot-button topic: abortion.
Lets take a look at the Vikings studs and duds from Sunday's game against the Packers
As Aaron Judge moves toward Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record for home runs, here are 61 reasons why he should remain in pinstripes next year.
ESPN NFL reporter Nick Wagoner pointed out that the Bears' defense got to 49ers QB Trey Lance despite not using the blitz.
Everything that went wrong for the Packers during Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Vikings in Week 1.
Dak Prescott started the first 64 games of his career and played nearly every offensive snap. But in Week 5 of the 2020 season the Cowboys quarterback had a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle that ended his season. In 2021, he had a shoulder injury that kept him out of part of training [more]
Takeaways from the Jets rough outing in Week 1
O'Connell set a couple of early milestones in his debut game as the Minnesota Vikings head coach
The second-year quarterback had serious highlight material in the team's upset victory.
Here's who showed out and who was quiet in the Chargers' season opener against the Raiders.
Aaron Rodgers interception against the Minnesota Vikings was his first against an NFC North opponent in three years.
The Bears knew who Trey Lance was and how to beat him Sunday. Their assessment was correct and the H.I.T.S principle did the rest.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule says the Browns got away with a penalty on the play before their game-winning field goal today. With the clock running and seconds ticking off, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett spiked the ball to stop the clock. But Brissett appeared to be briefly considering a fake spike, and he briefly looked up [more]
The Commanders took an "L" before Sunday's game even started.
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in AP Top 25 poll and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country.
Football is back, which means NFL cheerleaders are bound to make an appearance on your TV screen this fall. Here's how much money they make a year.
What was Tom Brady up to during his 11-day absence from the Buccaneers? And will the 2022 season be the quarterback's last? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared what he's hearing.