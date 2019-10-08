Aaron Rodgers: I like the way we’re going offensively

The current Packers quarterback got together with his predecessor on Tuesday to talk about life in the team’s new offense.

Aaron Rogers was a guest on Brett Favre’s weekly SiriusXM NFL Radio show and the topic that’s dominated discussion of the Packers since Matt LaFleur was hired continued to take center stage. Rodgers has referred to the offense as a work in progress and answered a question about how long he expects that to be the case.

Rodgers said he thought it took a while for everything to fall in place with Mike McCarthy, but “hopefully it’s a little quicker” with LaFleur. Rodgers also said that “we’re still trying to figure out how we can best use the guys that we have in this system” while adding that he’s enjoying where things are going.

“But I like the way we’re going and I’m not going to put a time table on when everybody is going to feel totally comfortable. I’m just going to say that I’ve seen progress since Week One where we struggled and Week Two we came out and played a little better. Three and then four, you know, we got the passing game going and a couple days ago we got the run game really rolling. I like the way we’re going, I really enjoy our team. I think it’s a bunch of really good guys. I enjoy the staff and I’m not going to put any time tables, expectations on it, I’m just going to say that I’m really having a lot of fun right now and I think the guys are too and it’s kind of contagious and we’re going to embrace that feeling.”

LaFleur said after last Sunday’s win in Dallas that he thought everyone was more comfortable in the offense and things have certainly moved in the right direction since the opener. Continued growth after a 4-1 start would likely put the Packers in good position to contend for a playoff spot down the stretch this season.