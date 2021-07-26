Aaron Rodgers wants WR Randall Cobb back with the Packers

Part of the compromise between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers might be a willingness to listen more to the veteran quarterback on personnel decisions.

If so, Rodgers is already taking advantage.

According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, who confirmed reporting from Trey Wingo of Pro Football Network, Rodgers wants veteran receiver Randall Cobb back in Green Bay, and the Packers sound willing to make it happen via trade.

Cobb is currently under contract with the Houston Texans. Per Jones, the Texans’ trade for former Chicago Bears receiver Anthony Miller was the driving force for Rodgers’ desire to get Cobb back with the Packers.

Cobb left Green Bay following the 2018 season. He played one season with the Dallas Cowboys before signing a deal with the Houston Texans in 2020.

Cobb, who turns 31 in August, was effective with both teams, catching 71 percent of his targets and averaging 9.7 yards per target over the two seasons.

The Packers did just use a third-round pick on Amari Rodgers, who is similar to Cobb in many ways. It’s possible the team would be comfortable giving Rodgers plenty of time to ease into a bigger role with Cobb in Green Bay for one season.

One other potential roadblock: Cobb has a base salary of $8.25 million in 2021. He would likely need to accept a hefty paycut to return to the Packers.

Also, there is also little financial incentive for the Texans to make the deal. They would endure a dead cap hit of over $12 million – around $2 million more than his current cap hit – by completing a trade.