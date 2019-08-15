Aaron Rodgers wants to slash beer prices to get Lambeau louder

Aaron Rodgers, a noted beer-sipping enthusiast, wants a rowdy home crowd for the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field this season to help his defense.

And he knows how to do it while making the Wisconsinites happy at the same time.

Very, very happy.

Via NBC Sports:

“I’m up for anything that’s gonna get the fans as loud as possible,” Rodgers said. “Maybe slash some beer prices or something, would be a good idea.”

Slash those beer prices! Rodgers may be the one pulling for cheaper beer to Lambeau, but he won’t be the one who gets them drinking it fast enough.

Thankfully there’s lineman David Bakhtiari for that.

The quarterback has a lot of influence, but it’s unlikely beer prices will drop (sorry, cheeseheads). A 16-ounce beer costs $8.25 in Green Bay, sitting at 21st most expensive overall (some stadiums only go as low as 20 ounces and are included in the ranking).

If they’re going to do anything, distributors will likely send that price upward, though the Atlanta Falcons have had success with “fan first pricing.” Craft beer goes for $5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

There’s other ways to get the stadium loud. The third-down foghorn didn’t go over too well, but the Packers’ director of public affairs told the Green Bay Press Gazette there are more elements in the works before the season opener.

Volume UP.....the Packers 3rd Down, Get Loud, Titanic, Rumbling Fart Horn. pic.twitter.com/lj2OO3jX1L — Bill Michaels (@Bill_Michaels) August 9, 2019

A lot of things are leaving more to be desired in this scenario. Consider putting Bakhtiari’s guzzle there instead.

Meanwhile head coach Matt LaFleur is working on infusing the organization with energy he hopes will spill over to game day.

Rodgers’ beer chugging showcase may not be the energy Lambeau needs — though his comebacks, and beer plans, we’re all here for.

[H/T Sports Illustrated]

Aaron Rodgers, man of the Packers people, wants cheaper beer at Lambeau. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK)

