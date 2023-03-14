Aaron Rodgers wants Odell Beckham Jr. to join him with New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers is still a member of the Green Bay Packers, but he has a wish list of players he wants (or hopes) to eventually join him if (or when) he is traded to the New York Jets.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the list includes Packers receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and tight end Marcedes Lewis, but also one surprise name: Odell Beckham Jr.

Interest between the Jets and Lazard, Cobb and Lewis has already been reported on Tuesday. All three are unrestricted free agents who played the last several years with Rodgers in Green Bay.

Could Beckham Jr. also join the future Hall of Famer in New York?

There’s certainly a mutual admiration between the quarterback and receiver. Back in 2022, when Beckham Jr. was still recovering from ACL surgery, Rodgers said he loved OBJ as a player in response to a question about the Packers potentially signing him in-season.

The Packers didn’t get him. In fact, no team did. Beckham Jr. sat out the entire 2022 season after suffering his knee injury during the Rams’ Super Bowl win in February and remains unsigned. He did work out for teams last week, and the Jets were in attendance.

If healthy, OBJ could provide the Jets (and Rodgers?) with another quality pass-catcher as New York attempts to load up for a run in the AFC. Then again, adding the three receivers on Rodgers’ wishlist to a group that already has Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore is an interesting hurdle to consider.

Do the Jets need to cross off every name on the wish list to get Rodgers, or does Rodgers know he’s headed to New York and just wants to push his new team to add players he wants? As Rodgers said recently: stay tuned.

