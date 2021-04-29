Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay? Washington should go all in for the QB

Washington should go all-in for Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington should do everything possible to try and trade for Aaron Rodgers.

To repeat: Washington should do everything possible to try and trade for Aaron Rodgers.

Everything. Absolutely everything.

This is not some hair-brained NFL Draft rumormongering. That all changed Thursday when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Rodgers has grown very frustrated with the Packers.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



More on NFL Live now.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Rodgers wants out.

Washington should throw an impressive trade package at Green Bay immediately. Don’t start low and try to leverage the situation.

Go big early.

That’s how the Rams got Matt Stafford, and without diminishing Stafford, acquiring Rodgers would be of significantly more benefit than getting Stafford.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

Washington has an impressive young defense, a good salary cap situation and young playmakers on offense. The team went 7-9 last year with four different QBs starting games.

With decent or good QB play, maybe this team is a 10-win team.

With Rodgers, maybe more.

Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks rarely get moved. MVP-winning quarterbacks rarely get moved.

In the last decade, however, there are two examples of a Super Bowl-winning QB with MVP credentials changing teams.

Peyton Manning went from the Colts to the Broncos. Once he got to Denver, Manning went to two more Super Bowls and hoisted another Lombardi Trophy.

Story continues

More recently, Tom Brady left New England for Tampa. And then immediately won another Super Bowl with the Bucs.

Rodgers is on that same level. Whatever team he joins after Green Bay becomes a Super Bowl threat.

There will be lots of suitors for Rodgers. The trade offers will be immense.

For the Washington Football Team and Ron Rivera to pull this move off, he’s got to be ready to push all the chips in. First-round draft picks, players, the price will be a lot.

But Rivera knows what a great QB does with a good defense. His 2015 Panthers team made it to the Super Bowl, before they lost the Manning’s Broncos.

Rivera knows it’s a gamble, but with a potentially huge reward. They don’t call him Riverboat for nothing.