Aaron Rodgers walks into Jets' team facility donning Gang Green gear

The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
The former Packers quarterback thanked 40 different people by name.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas spoke about Aaron Rodgers trade conversations with the Packers.
According to sources, the issue of Rodgers' viability in 2024 arose in trade talks largely because of comments the QB made on "The Pat McAfee Show" about his darkness retreat.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald take a way-too-early look at the 2023 NFL season by giving their dark horse predictions for AFC and NFC champions, MVP, rushing and receiving leaders and coach of the year.
Bill Belichick has never been one to celebrate the past. But suddenly, as the Patriots settle into mediocrity, he's all about the last 25 years.
Seven years after he went No. 1 overall, Jared Goff may be once again watching the NFL Draft and wondering what his future holds.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Chase Young is heading into a make-or-break season after the Commanders declined his fifth-year option.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie highlights how to maneuver a trade with every player archetype.
There are four huge NBA playoff games on Wednesday.
The crown for the XFL's North Division will be determined Sunday when the DC Defenders (9-1) host the Seattle Sea Dragons (7-3).
Kawhi Leonard previously tore his ACL in his right knee in 2021.
Arlington vs. Houston is an intriguing matchup between two of the XFL's most recognizable coaches in Wade Phillips and Bob Stoops.
The top three favorites are all from Hendrick Motorsports. HMS drivers have won the last two races at the track.
Verstappen is -200 to win the fourth race of the 2023 season.
A Clippers team playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George didn't go down without a fight.