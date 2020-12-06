Aaron Rodgers on the verge of making more history entering Week 13

Aaron Rodgers enters his 193rd career game today with 397 passing TD. The fastest ever to 400 passing TD is Drew Brees in 205 games. With just 2 more passing TD today, Rodgers would become the first player in NFL history with 5 seasons of 35 or more passing TD. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 6, 2020

At least two notable pieces of individual history are available to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Rodgers can become the fastest quarterback in NFL history to 400 career touchdown passes with three more against the Eagles, and with just two more touchdown passes, he’d become the first player in league history with five seasons of 35 touchdown passes or more.

Rodgers, through 11 games, has a league-high 33 touchdown passes. And with 397 career touchdown passes, he has a chance to get to 400 on Sunday, just one week after hitting 50,000 career passing yards.

Drew Brees holds the current record for number of games to 400 touchdown passes at 205 games. Only six players have ever thrown for 400 or more touchdown passes in a career; Rodgers would become the seventh, joining Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino and Philip Rivers.

The three other players with four seasons of 35 or more touchdown passes: Brees, Manning and Brady. Rodgers had 35 or more in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Entering Week 13, Rodgers leads the NFL in passing touchdowns and passer rating. He has never finished a season as the leader in both touchdown passes and passer rating, although he’s led in touchdown passes once (2016) and passer rating twice (2011, 2012).

Rodgers turned 37 years old on Wednesday.

