Aaron Rodgers: Two options were retire and be VP candidate or keep playing

Aaron Rodgers is back in Florham Park, New Jersey as the Jets began their OTAs this week. Rodgers decided to stay on the football field instead of getting into the political field, at least for now.

Rodgers spoke to the media Tuesday following practice and touched on the recent event of him nearly becoming the Vice Presidential candidate for independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.

Rodgers said the talk of him being Kennedy Jr.’s running mate was “a real thing.” He said he was either going to retire and be the running mate or keep playing football.

“Yeah, I love Bobby,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “We had a couple really nice conversations, but there were really two options: It was retire and be his VP or keep playing. I want to keep playing.”

That was just the tip of the iceberg for Rodgers in an offseason full of various podcast appearances and controversial comments, the same quarterback that wanted to “flush the (expletive)” and have he and his team focus on winning football games.

In the end, Rodgers decided to return for a second season with the Jets after flirting with the political field and after being “90 percent” retired before his darkness retreat and before he was even traded to the Jets in April of last year. Rodgers wants to win a race in 2024, a race to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

