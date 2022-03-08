Aaron Rodgers tweets clarification on new Packers contract

Aaron Rodgers tweets clarification on reported deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers took to social media Tuesday to "clear some things up" after reports surfaced he would be staying with the Green Bay Packers under a new, record-setting deal.

Rodgers confirmed he would in fact be playing with the team, but said details of his reported contract and the terms surrounding it were "inaccurate."

"I'm very excited to be back," he wrote.

Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I â€œsignedâ€. Iâ€™m very excited to be back ðŸ’ªðŸ¼ #year18â¤ï¸ — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022

Details surrounding the specifics of the agreement remain unclear, with Rodgers not elaborating on the alleged inaccuracies.

Earlier Tuesday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported the team and their star quarterback agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract. But Pat McAfee, who has hosted Rodgers a number of times on his show, said his sources indicated those numbers are not accurate.

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. ðŸ’° ðŸ’° ðŸ’° — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

News of a â€œ4 year $200,000,000 Million dealâ€ is not accurateâ€¦ according to my sources ðŸ¤·ðŸ¼â€â™‚ï¸ — ðŸ…¿ï¸at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

If Rapoport's numbers prove correct, Rodgers’ new $50 million average annual value will set a new NFL record, surpassing Patrick Mahomes’ contract which pays an average of $45 million per year.

Story continues

Star wide receiver Davante Adams was scheduled to be a free agent next week, but Rapoport reported that the team will franchise tag Adams with the cap space gained from Rodgers' extension.

News of the agreement ends weeks of speculation over what Rodgers would do, with many insiders noting that he seriously considered retirement. It also comes after nearly a year of drama between the quarterback and the team.

The 38-year-old Rodgers is a four-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler, but has only won one Super Bowl back in 2010.

Rodgers is a long-time nemesis of the Chicago Bears.

In just 27 regular season games against the Bears, Rodgers has 61 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, and has put up a record of 22-5 in those games.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!