Aaron Rodgers to try to come back

Officially, Aaron Rodgers is questionable.

But according to NBC’s Michele Tafoya, the Packers quarterback is going to try to come back tonight.

Rodgers was carted to the locker room for an evaluation after he was crumped up on a sack. He wasn’t putting much weight on his left leg as he left, but walked back onto the field to start the second half.

Of course, the Packers are trailing 17-0 and the Bears have the ball, so putting him back out there tonight might not be the most prudent play, either.