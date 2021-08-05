Aaron Rodgers' trick pass from 40 yards away is the most ridiculous thing you'll see today

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of our time. And still, hitting a small target from more than 40 yards out is impressive, even for him.

Often at the end of practice quarterbacks will try some trick passes. They might try landing a pass in an empty garbage can from far away, or hitting some other target. It's impossible for most people. NFL quarterbacks can do it though, though it's still not even easy for them.

Rodgers showed off his accuracy after practice Thursday and the Packers' Twitter site got the video. He backed up behind what seems to be the 30-yard line, maybe closer to the 35, and fired at a target at the back of the end zone (which is 10 yards long). It was a circular target maybe three-feet across.

Splash.

There's a reason Rodgers has completed multiple Hail Marys in his career.

That pass is simply ridiculous, but here's a guess that Rodgers has hit that throw many times before. Just your routine 40-45 yard toss, hitting a circular target without even scraping the side and into the net.

The Packers should be pretty happy this guy is back in camp.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with NFL Network host and former Packers teammate James Jones during a training camp practice. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: