Aaron Rodgers trade talks continuing between Packers, Jets

Packers-Jets still talking Aaron Rodgers trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Packers and Jets remain engaged in talks for an Aaron Rodgers trade, but it doesn’t sound like a deal is imminent. Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy addressed the media on Tuesday and said there was no real update on when the two teams may come together for a blockbuster deal that would send the future Hall of Fame quarterback to New York.

"I know Brian (Gutekunst) and Joe (Douglas) have been talking," Murphy said via Rob Demovsky.

Other than that, Murphy didn’t have much to say about the potential trade.

Rodgers sent shockwaves through the league when he announced last month that he intends to play for the Jets this year. Since then, the world has waited for the Packers and Jets to reach common ground on the trade that will make it happen. There have been conflicting reports on what the Packers would want in return for Rodgers, and how much the Jets are willing to give up, but the expectation would be that each side wants a deal done before the draft. That would give the Jets assurance that they don’t need to trade up for a rookie QB this year, and it would give the Packers the opportunity to put whatever draft picks they receive to work right away.

The Jets have already made a few moves to make Rodgers a bit more comfortable in his presumptive new home. They signed wide receiver Allen Lazard to a free agent deal and hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator. Lazard has been one of Rodgers’ favorite targets over the past couple of seasons, and Hackett was the OC of the Packers when Rodgers won his last two MVPs.

