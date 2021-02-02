Aaron Rodgers trade rumors shot down by Packers GM

Packers GM shoots down Aaron Rodgers trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When the Packers lost a hard-fought NFC Championship game to the Buccaneers earlier this month, Aaron Rodgers sent shockwaves through the NFL sphere when he insinuated he didn’t know if his future in Green Bay was a given.

"There’s a lot of guys' futures that are uncertain, myself included," Rodgers said after the Packers’ 31-26 loss. "That's what's sad about it... getting this far. Obviously, it's going to be an end at some point, whether we make it past this one or not, but just the uncertainty's tough and finality of it all."

While Rodgers clarified later that he meant his future wasn’t in his control and that he was confident he’d return to the Packers in 2021, Bears fans could still dream. Imagine a world in which Rodgers didn’t terrorize the NFC North? Two of the toughest games on the schedule, year in and year out, would become exponentially easier just because of the departure of one man.

Well sounds like the dream is officially over.

The Packers held their end-of-the-year zoom on Monday, and according to Green Bay beat writers, GM Brian Gutekunst used no uncertain terms when describing Rodgers’ future with the team.

Asked Brian Gutekunst if he foresees any scenario in which he would be willing to trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason: "Absolutely not." So, there's your answer. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 1, 2021

Oh well, there’s always next year.

Actually, though. While Rodgers is signed through 2023, according to Spotrac there’s a potential out in 2022.

