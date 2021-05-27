Aaron Rodgers trade: Packers QB will stay in Green Bay says Simms

Why PFT host thinks Aaron Rodgers will play for Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears fans are dreaming of a day when Aaron Rodgers doesn’t play for the Packers. Justin Fields is up-and-coming, while Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff have shown what they can bring to the table, so the hope and the dream is that the Bears could have the best quarterback in the division before too long. When reports came out that Rodgers was unhappy with the team and wanted out of Green Bay, it seemed like that dream might become a reality sooner than expected. But on the latest episode of the Under Center Podcast, Chris Simms says dream on.

“I think he’ll be there with the Green and Gold,” Simms said. “I do think he’ll make them miserable, as squirmy as possible, for as long as he can. The thing I look at more than anything, and the thing I look at why I think he’ll ultimately be there— he’s too damn good. He’s one of the best players in football. He’s got too many good years in front of him, and their team, of course, is in a Super Bowl window. He’s too aware of his legacy and all those things for him to just sit out and pass by that opportunity. I don’t see that happening.”

It’s true that missing out on gamechecks doesn’t seem to be what will cause Rodgers to sit out. He’s already reportedly forfeited $500,000 by skipping OTAs this year, so money doesn’t seem to be an issue. But missing out on a season in the twilight of his career right after winning MVP? That seems more unlikely.

All of this is contingent on the Packers not budging either. If they blink first this offseason, there’s still a chance they could trade Rodgers to try to recoup more value than if they wait another year. Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers through 2023, according to Spotrac.

Whether he plays for the Packers in 2021 or not, Simms does say there’s no shot he plays in Green Bay beyond that.

“He’s outta there after this year. This is it. I don't think there's any doubt about that. I know he was trying to finagle his way out of there this whole offseason. I know that. So this, it’s over.”

