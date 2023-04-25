If you watched the New York Jets at all last season, you probably had the thought that they'd be a force with even average quarterback play. At the very least, they'd have likely been a playoff team last season.

That quarterback has arrived. The Jets finally completed a trade for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers on Monday. And with that move official, bettors reacted by taking Jets futures.

Fact:



Since the Aaron Rodgers trade, the Jets are the most-bet team to win:



- The Super Bowl

- The AFC

- The AFC East



There are plenty of questions about the Jets, including some about Rodgers. But they're going to be a popular bet as people project what happens if you take the 2022 Jets and pair them with a capable quarterback.

Jets' odds have moved

As of Tuesday morning, the Jets had moved from an opening line of +500 to win the AFC East to +225. Of all the money bet on the AFC East winner, 37.8% is on the Jets.

The Jets have gotten the most money in the AFC championship market too. The Jets have 18.9% of the money bet on which team will take the AFC title. Their AFC odds have moved from +1400 to +700.

The Jets aren't quite that big of a factor in the Super Bowl champion market — they haven't won it all since the 1968 season, after all — but their odds have moved from +2500 to +1400 due to the Rodgers news. They are not among the top three most popular Super Bowl bets, though that could change.

In short, we can argue about whether the Jets paid too much in the trade or whether Rodgers will be effective at an age in which many quarterbacks are hitting the wall or are already retired, but the betting market tells a pretty clear tale: The Jets have a much, much better chance to complete for division, conference and Super Bowl championships than they did at the start of the offseason.

We'll see how it all plays out, but the Jets have given themselves a chance to be very good.

Aaron Rodgers' move to the New York Jets was big news in the betting world too. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

How good will the Jets be?

Just because the Jets are likely better off with Rodgers doesn't mean any of those bets will cash.

They still have to deal with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in a tough AFC East. The Bills are the favorite at +130 to win the division. The AFC as a whole is loaded, with star quarterbacks in every division. Even if the Jets win the AFC East, it'll be tough to navigate through the AFC playoffs.

Then there are questions about the Jets themselves. The defense was very good last season but it could regress (Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders has been making a case for that). The Jets offense is good on paper but it was in the bottom 10 of the NFL last season and turning it around to a top-10 unit is almost entirely on Rodgers' shoulders.

Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, but there's no guarantee he'll be at an elite level in 2023. He'll be 40 on Dec. 2, and the history of non-Tom Brady quarterbacks at that age is bad. Rodgers showed some signs of decline last season. The Jets don't need him to be an MVP, but it's also possible he's not going to be as good as the price they paid.

The Jets are no sure thing. But bettors are willing to find out if a new quarterback changes their outlook.