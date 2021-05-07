Aaron Rodgers trade destinations: 49ers' worst-case scenarios

Worst-case scenario Aaron Rodgers landing spots for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the one you want gets away, you don’t want to see them with anyone else.

As Aaron Rodgers rumors swirl around the NFL, the teams that had interest in the Packers quarterback, such as the 49ers, would likely prefer to not face him in the coming season.

49ers fans' desire to see Rodgers don red and gold in the coming season reached a fever pitch prior to the draft. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan both admitted reaching out to the Packers before quickly finding out the club was not entertaining any trades involving the Chico native.

Rodgers has not kept it a secret that he originally wanted to be drafted by the 49ers in 2005 when the club used their No. 1 overall pick to draft Alex Smith. Finding out that the 49ers were on a short wish list of teams where Rodgers would like to land in 2021 only made fans want the Cal grad even more.

If the Packers do decide to change their mind, Santa Clara is not a likely landing spot for the future Hall of Famer. The 49ers selected Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft while also keeping Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster.

Many teams around the league would instantly improve if they had Rodgers leading the offense. There are a few, however, that would create more hurdles for the 49ers' postseason hopes of the future.

Here are the landing spots for Rodgers that would be the worst-case scenario for the 49ers.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams will be tough enough with Matthew Stafford under center, but Rodgers landing in Hollywood would be even more deadly. While it's unlikely that the Rams would move away from Stafford after their trade with the Lions, Rodgers does have ties in Hollywood.

Not only is Rodgers a candidate to be the next host of Jeopardy, but he is also engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, which makes Los Angeles an attractive destination for the veteran signal-caller.

Targets like Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods would easily improve Rodgers' productivity and be a challenge the 49ers would have to face twice in 2021.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have stocked the offense with playmakers. If Rodgers were to make the desert his home, the club could become an offensive force in the NFC West. With receivers like DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, and A.J. Green along with James Conner in the backfield, facing the Cardinals twice each season would be challenging.

Seattle Seahawks

As if facing Russell Wilson twice per season isn’t tough enough, imagine Rodgers behind center in Seattle with their offensive weapons — D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and rookie Dwayne Eskridge.

Wilson's discontent in the Pacific Northwest is as well known as Rodgers' in Wisconsin. If the two teams were able to broker a trade, it could appease all parties involved. Rodgers might not be known as being as mobile as Wilson, but he is no less deadly to deal with on the field.

New England Patriots

While the 49ers don’t face the Patriots during the 2021 regular season, there is always a likelihood that New England could be a contender in the postseason. Not only would the Patriots be a tough opponent with Belichick and Rodgers teaming up, it would be a story that would be headlining sports pages for months.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys finally gave Dak Prescott a long-term contract, but you never know what could happen. The Cowboys and 49ers are longtime rivals, and 49ers fans never enjoy watching Dallas succeed.

Both iconic franchises are desperately seeking to add another Lombardi Trophy that has eluded them for years, and Rodgers surely would make the Cowboys dangerous.

Green Bay Packers

If Rodgers indeed does remain with the Packers, the 49ers will have to face him in 2021. While Rodgers and Co. won’t have the home-field advantage of Lambeau with the game being held at Levi’s Stadium, the Packers are always a tough opponent.

Generally, if the 49ers are headed to the postseason, the odds are high that they meet up with the Packers when vying for the NFC title.

