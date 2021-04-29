Aaron Rodgers trade demand sends shockwave through NFL world ahead of draft

Here everyone was, just gearing up for the first night of the draft. Looking forward to finding out which prospects their teams will draft and the entire NFL world is turned upside down with an atom bomb of QB news.

Tim Tebow is working out for the Jaguars! As a tight end!!

But shortly after that, there was this eruption: Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday. More on NFL Live now…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Initially, this news was followed up with some cold water from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport who said the issue is money-related only.

The #Packers remain committed to Aaron Rodgers. @TomPelissero said there is “zero” chance of trading him. It’s all about getting an extension done… and if that happens, this should take care of the matter (until next time). https://t.co/Lv56tHCC6M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

You may recall that this is not a recent issue for Rodgers. He made a statement in late January, following the Packers’ loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game that his future was uncertain. This immediately had everyone asking if Rodgers could move on from the Packers.

The future Hall of Fame QB was angry at the time about his coach’s decision to kick a field goal down eight points, which allowed the Bucs to run out the clock to win the game. And clearly, he hasn’t let go of that and requested a trade. The Packers initially explored the idea until they weren’t.

Sources: The Packers reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him in the off season, then backed off. It’s been a bleep show between them ever since. And within the last week Rodgers told the team.. trade or no trade I’m not coming back. Buckle up folks — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 29, 2021

Back in January when Rodgers first hinted that he might want out of Green Bay, the list of teams who figured to have interest included the 49ers, Bears, Broncos, Colts, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles, Jets, Raiders, Rams, Panthers, Saints, and Washington.

Should the Packers prefer to trade Rodgers out of the conference, that would bring the list to the Broncos, Colts, Dolphins, Eagles, Jets, and Raiders. Some believe Rodgers’ preference is to play closer to the West Coast, so you can draw your own conclusions on that.

Keep in mind, the Packers wouldn’t figure to want a QB in the deal because of the presence of 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love.

