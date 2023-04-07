Aaron Rodgers trade could happen on day one of the NFL draft

Aaron Rodgers trade could happen on Day 1 of NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers' anticipated trade to the New York Jets has been in flux since he announced his intention to become a Jet on The Pat McAfee Show.

Both the Packers and Jets have been working diligently towards moving Rodgers. But the lack of reports around the expected deal suggests both sides have yet to reach common ground.

Now, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports another wrinkle in the story. The trade, according to him, could take place on draft day.

"They're close, just they have some of those draft compensation considerations that they have to shake out," Fowler said on SportsCenter. "Most people I talked to around the league believe closer to the draft, maybe even on day one, when teams are getting on the clock pretty soon that this will shake out. But I'm told the Jets have been planning with their draft prep to have their No. 13 overall pick. That's not a major consideration to have to give up to the Packers in a trade."

Despite the time-consuming aspect of the trade, Fowler believes it's nearly complete.

"A lot of this deal, I'm told, remains pretty much done," Fowler said.

What each side is hung up on remains to be seen. It's possible the Packers are chasing a future first-round pick, or the Jets' No. 13 selection in this year's draft. Rodgers' gigantic $150 million deal also needs retooling, as he is slated to make $60 million over the upcoming season.

A draft day trade would surely rock the boat across the NFL. Trades executed on draft day are likely more lucrative for the team selling the major asset. For the Packers, they could cash their chips handsomely if they wait until Apr. 27 to strike a deal.

For the Bears, it would be entertaining to watch the Packers jettison their longtime, Hall of Fame quarterback on draft day.

