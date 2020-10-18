Aaron Rodgers’ touchdown dance goes viral, but Lance Moore did it better





Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers briefly made waves for his touchdown-scoring run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed up by a celebratory dance referencing a scene from the “Key & Peele Show.” The classic “Hingle McCringleberry Dance” skit is always worth bringing back, but nothing went Rodgers’ way after he evoked it.

He was ruled down at the one-yard line, short of scoring a touchdown. And he threw a pair of interceptions on the following possessions, one of them returned by the Buccaneers defense for a score. Rodgers floundered under pressure and sent his team into halftime down 28-10.

It’s a far cry from how things went for New Orleans Saints wide receivers Lance Moore and Kenny Stills back in 2013, when they first brought the “Hingle McCringleberry” to the NFL. Moore danced (as he often did after hitting paydirt for the Saints) and Stills played the part of the skit’s referee, who fouled McCringleberry for it.

“And we BOTH got fined!!!” Moore wrote from his official Twitter account, reflecting on the event after Rodgers made his own take. They were also each penalized for Stills using his hand towel as a prop, mimicking a flag, but Rodgers escaped any penalties (and probably any fines).

At least the Saints wideouts still have their bragging rights. They won their game that day (also against the Buccaneers, coincidentally) with a score of 42-17. Compare their effort for yourself:



