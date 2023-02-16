Aaron Rodgers top landing spots, Cardinals and Colts head coach hires and Derek Carr

Host Charles McDonald is joined by the Athletic's Rhiannon Walker and SB Nation's Justis Mosqueda to discuss the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts head coach hires (Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen respectively), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future as he embarks on his four-day darkness retreat along with potential landing spots and best destinations for now-free agent and former Las Vegas Raider Derek Carr.

1:40 - Super Bowl Recap: the group wonders how Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy still doesn't have a head coach job after dismantling Philadelphia's elite defense in the Super Bowl.

8:45 - Cardinals hire former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to be their next head coach. Is this the right guy to get Kyler Murray playing at his full potential?

20:10 - Colts hire former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach. What will Indy look to accomplish in the draft, and what pieces does Steichen have to build around?

32:30 - Aaron Rodgers' darkness retreat is underway and the hosts try to determine what Rodgers could possibly expect to accomplish. Next, they determine the best landing spots for Rodgers should he choose to continue playing, including the New York Jets, and what the trade compensation could look like.

50:05 - Derek Carr was released by the Raiders. Charles, Rhiannon and Justis try to determine the best landing spot for him and where he ranks among the available quarterbacks.

1:01:25 - Justis and Charles try to convince Rhiannon that the USFL and XFL changing the notorious "fumble out of the endzone" rule is actually a terrible idea.

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks on from the field during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

