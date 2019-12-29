Aaron Rodgers: Too many missed throws on Sunday

Aaron Rodgers has said more than once this season that he doesn’t have a problem winning ugly and the Packers did it again in Week 17.

They trailed the Lions 17-3 after the first half and remained down by a touchdown well into the fourth quarter before finding enough spark to win 23-20. The victory secured a playoff bye for the Packers and some of that time off will likely be spent on sharpening up their offense.

Rodgers was 27-of-55 on Sunday and his 28 incompletions are the most by a quarterback in a single game this season.

“Too many missed throws,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Felt good about the throws, that’s the crazy thing. Felt good about some of those I overthrew by a couple yards. Just a little bit off at times. But when we had to make some plays we made some plays.”

The Packers got another big day from Aaron Jones and their defense made plays when needed in the fourth quarter, but their playoff stay may be a brief one if they can’t cut down on those missed throws in a couple of weeks.