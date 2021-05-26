Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ football plans for 2021 remain the subject of much conjecture, but we know that he will be doing some golfing in July.

Rodgers will team up with Bryson DeChambeau to take on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson for the latest installment of “The Match” from Montana on July 6. Brady and Mickelson teamed up against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods last May in a highly rated event that was followed by one in November that featured Stephen Curry and Charles Barkley.

The event, which will air on TNT, will raise money for Feeding America and other charities.

All of the players will be wearing microphones during the event. Assuming Rodgers’ status remains up in the air, many people will likely listen in for any hint of where things stand for the sport that made him famous in the first place.

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady will hit golf course in next installment of “The Match” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk