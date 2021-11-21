Aaron Rodgers: Toe injury is ‘very, very painful,’ worse than turf toe

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes on Sunday in Minnesota while dealing with an increasingly painful toe injury.

Rodgers declined to name the exact injury. He said he doesn’t have turf toe but confirmed the injury is “a little worse than turf toe.”

“I’m just going to have to get through the bye and hope I can get some healing over the bye week,” Rodgers said after the Packers’ 34-31 loss to the Vikings.

Rodgers returned from the COVID-19 reserve list last Saturday with the injury. The bye week for the Packers doesn’t arrive until Week 13, meaning he’ll have to prepare and play one more game before the team’s much-needed time off.

On Sunday, Rodgers went back into the locker room early before the half to get the toe looked at after he got stepped on.

“It’s very, very painful,” Rodgers said. “I got stepped on in the first half and that kind of activated all the symptoms I was having. It’s going to be another painful week next week and then hopefully start to feel better during the bye.”

The Packers play the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday at Lambeau Field before the bye week.

Rodgers believes he’ll be on the same practice schedule next week as this past week, suggesting he’ll miss of the on-field reps, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. He got nothing more than a limited practice in on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday morning that the toe injury is something Rodgers will likely have to deal with for the rest of the 2021 season.

Rodgers completed 23 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns against the Vikings on Sunday. He averaged 11.7 yards per attempt and had a passer rating of 148.4, a season-high.

