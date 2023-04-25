Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, fixing every AFC team

Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.

3:00 - Aaron Rodgers has finally been traded to the Jets. Everyone is excited about the return for the Packers, as they are very likely to get a first-round pick in next year's draft. This is a big risk for the Jets; hopefully it pays off.

11:35 - Five players were suspended for gambling, including former Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams, who was supposed to be a big part of Detroit's offense. The pressure is now on for the division favorite Lions to perform without a key part of their offense for the first six games of the season.

22:40 - Fixing the AFC West: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders

29:45 - Fixing the AFC East: Jets, Patriots, Dolphins and Bills

42:25 - Fixing the AFC North: Steelers, Bengals, Ravens and Browns

54:25 - Fixing the AFC South: Texans, Jaguars, Titans and Colts

Jan 1, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

