Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans after game-clinching TD run: 'I still own you'

The Green Bay Packers have now won five straight games this season and five straight over their longtime NFC North rivals.

Aaron Rodgers threw for two scores and ran in the game-clincher late in the fourth quarter as the Packers beat the Chicago Bears, 24-14, at Soldier Field on Sunday.

A fired-up Rodgers looked to throw on first and goal from the Chicago 6-yard line but found nothing open. Then he scrambled to his right and beat Bears linebacker Alec Ogletree to the corner for the touchdown that put the game away.

Rodgers did his signature "belt" signature and then leaped up and had a little something to say to the Bears fans after the score.

We're no lip readers, but Rodgers appeared to say "I own you, all my f—— life, I still own you, I still own you."

The "Rodgers looks apathetic" folks have had little to say in recent games following their Week 1 collapse. Green Bay hasn't lost a game since and Rodgers has been fantastic. He finished the game 17 of 23 passing for 195 yards and four rushes for 23 more.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks across the field during the first half of an NFL football game Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Bears led 7-0 after a Khalil Herbert TD run. Herbert stepped up with David Montgomery and Damien Williams injured, rushing 19 times for 97 yards, plus two catches for 15 yards. He had what looked like a second rushing TD that was called back by penalty.

It appeared to be a bad call against Chicago. The Bears also were held back by an earlier offsides call that appeared to be missed, leading to a Justin Fields interception in the first half.

But Fields hung tough, making several clutch plays to keep the Bears in the game. He helped cut the Packers' lead to 17-14 with just over eight minutes left after hitting Darnell Mooney for a 5-yard score.

Even so, Rodgers had the last laugh. The Packers look like Super Bowl contenders again during theeir recent hot streak.

That's now five straight victories by the Packers over the Bears, and 22 of the past 26 regular-season meetings dating back to the 2009 season. The Packers are 10-2 at Soldier Field during that span, not counting the team's NFC championship game victory there.