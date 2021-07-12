Aaron Rodgers’ timeline will only prolong the story

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says that he’ll “figure things out in a couple weeks.” While that’s a refreshing turn from buzzwords like “beautiful mystery” and non-answers like “we’ll see,” the timeline makes little sense.

In a couple of weeks, he’s due to report for training camp. So will he figure things out the day before the start of a five-month commitment? How will he not know — how does he not already know — what he plans to do? He’s had six months to “figure things out” about his future playing career. At this point, he shouldn’t need two more weeks.

There’s a chance, of course, that he figured things out long ago, and that Sunday’s comment represents the latest step in the effort to drag out the story. Which continues to place pressure on the Green Bay front office. Which continues to keep the fans caught in the crossfire.

If you see the video of Rodgers’ remarks, it’s obvious that he enjoys this game. That further suggests he knows exactly what he’s going to do. So why can’t he, why won’t he, just let his plans be known? The fact that he won’t reinforces the notion that his plan is more like a strategy aimed at ultimately getting what he wants: a one-way ticket out of Green Bay.

Don’t be surprised if he makes no broad announcement before July 27, the reporting date for camp. Don’t be surprised if he just doesn’t show up for camp, one day after another until he does (or doesn’t). The nonchalance with which he skipped mandatory minicamp could happen again with training camp. He just won’t show up, with no statement or fanfare or anything.

At one point, I assumed he’d show up for camp and chastise those of us who made it a big deal. I now wonder whether he’ll just continue to act like none of this is a big deal, that he’ll be there when he’s there and if he’s not there, he’s not there. He’s far more calculating than that, and it feels like he’s intentionally coming off as someone who has no intentions whatsoever, and that he has no intention to develop any.

Whatever happens next, Packers shareholders gather in two weeks. The next day, the players report. The Rodgers story will last at least until then, and probably longer. Probably a lot longer. Probably in part because, deep down, he likes it that way.

