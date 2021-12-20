Aaron Rodgers ties Brett Favre’s mark with 442nd TD pass for Green Bay
Aaron Rodgers replaced Brett Favre in Green Bay and now the Packers’ veteran quarterback has equaled his predecessor at quarterback.
The Green Bay great found Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the third quarter with a touchdown pass on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. The score and Mason Crosby PAT made it 28-17.
More importantly, from a historical perspective, the touchdown pass was the 442nd of Rodgers’ career.
That equaled the mark of TD passes Favre threw as a Packer.
Favre did it in 16 seasons. This is Rodgers’ 16th season with Green Bay but he sat behind No. 4 for a while, like three seasons.
MVS extends for the score! @packers take a 28-17 lead. #GoPackGo
📺: #GBvsBAL on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/irOJxYeFex
— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
4️⃣4️⃣2️⃣@AaronRodgers12 is now tied with @BrettFavre for the most touchdown passes in #Packers history!#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/PGhTta4uMr
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 19, 2021