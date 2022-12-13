The Packers got back to work after their bye week on Tuesday and quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he’s feeling healthier than he was when they were last on the field.

Rodgers has been dealing with a right thumb injury for most of the season and he injured his ribs last month, but he remained in the starting lineup. Reporters at the open portion of Tuesday’s practice noted that Rodgers was working without any tape or other protection on the thumb and Rodgers offered an update on both injuries during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“The thumb is doing a lot better. It was nice to have that week off. The ribs are doing better too, I was able to finally start getting some sleep. My body’s feeling a lot better. Nobody wants a Week 14 bye, but it always feels good coming back after the bye,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers will have a little more time to heal with the Packers set to face the Rams on Monday night and there doesn’t seem to be any question about his status for that game.

Aaron Rodgers: Thumb, ribs doing better originally appeared on Pro Football Talk