Aaron Rodgers throws touchdown pass in Jets’ preseason debut vs. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Four months to the day that he was traded to Gang Green, fans finally saw Aaron Rodgers play in a Jets uniform for the first time Saturday night.

If the preseason game against the Giants was any indication, the Jets' passing game appears ready for the regular season.

Rodgers completed 5 of 8 passes for 47 yards, and a touchdown to Garrett Wilson on two offensive drives.

As he entered the game, fans gave Rodgers a standing ovation even though it was technically a Giants home game. Rodgers’ night began with a 10-yard completion to Wilson as the Jets faced the Giants' second-team defense as they decided to rest their starters. He also completed an additional pass to Wilson and one to tight end Tyler Conklin before the Jets had to punt.

After the defense held the Giants offense led by Tyrod Taylor to a three-and-out, the Jets got the ball back on their own 48. A pass interference call by Amani Oruwariye helped set up Rodgers' touchdown pass to Wilson as he threw it in the left-hand corner of the end zone.

There has been a ton of buzz since Rodgers arrived to the Jets. Throughout training camp, Rodgers has looked like the player who won two of the last three NFL MVP awards.

The major problem with the Jets' offense has been the team’s offensive line throughout camp. Gang Green hasn’t had its full offensive line healthy until this week when Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson both returned from injuries. Also, Duane Brown was finally activated from the physically unable to perform list.

There were two pressures on Rodgers, but he avoided being sacked during his nine snaps.

When some teams are resting their starters, the Jets thought it was best for Rodgers to see some action before the Sept. 11 opener against the Bills. Mainly because the offense struggled during the two joint practices against the Panthers and the Buccaneers.

In South Carolina, the Panthers' pass rush got to Rodgers several times. That led to the offense going three and out and being unable to move the ball during a two-minute drill to finish practice.

The Jets' offense was equally inconsistent against Tampa Bay as Rodgers was sacked six times. Rodgers said he will be patient with the Jets offense as they will likely go through growing pains early in the season. But it’s fair to wonder how long that patience will last with a difficult early season schedule.

After playing the Bills at home, the Jets will play the Cowboys on the road in Week 2, followed by matchups against the Patriots, Chiefs, Broncos and Eagles before their bye week. How the Jets start their first six games of the season could go a long way to determining if they can win the AFC East, contend for a wild-card spot, or miss the playoff altogether.

Tortured Jets fans expect to contend in the AFC with the likes of the Chiefs and the Bengals. Gang Green hasn’t had high expectations like this since Rex Ryan was the coach in 2009 and 2010. Jets fans are hoping Rodgers is the right player to take them there and end the longest playoff drought in the NFL.