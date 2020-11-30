Aaron Rodgers throws three first-half TDs as Packers lead 27-10 at halftime

Aaron Rodgers looked like Aaron Rodgers in the first half of Sunday Night Football, and, unfortunately for the Bears, Mitchell Trubisky looked like Mitchell Trubisky for much of it.

Rodgers threw three first-half touchdown passes and Trubisky had two turnovers, one of which the Packers returned for a touchdown, as the Packers took a commanding 27-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Rodgers completed 15 of 18 passes for 128 yards in the first half. He threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams, a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marcedes Lewis and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard.

The Packers scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, with only a missed extra point by Mason Crosby keeping them from a perfect first 30 minutes.

Aaron Jones has nine carries for 50 yards, and Adams has five catches for 54 yards.

The Bears settled for a chip-shot field goal on their first possession after reaching the Green Bay 9-yard line. They got to the Green Bay 38 on their second drive before Darnell Savage intercepted Trubisky in the end zone.

The third possession ended even worse with Za'Darius Smith forcing a Trubisky fumble that Preston Smith returned 14 yards for a touchdown.

Trubisky ended the half on a high note, though, leading the Bears on a 14-play, 87-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Allen Robinson with 19 seconds remaining in the second quarter. It marked the first touchdown for the Bears Offense since Nov. 8.

Trubisky is 11-of-17 for 107 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a lost fumble.

