Aaron Rodgers throws pair of red-zone interceptions during frustrating first half vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers gained over 200 total yards on the offense’s first three drives but scored zero points during the first half of Sunday’s showdown with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

A pair of red-zone interceptions thrown by quarterback Aaron Rodgers highlighted another frustrating half of football from the offense.

Despite gaining 205 total yards and averaging 6.8 yards per play, the Packers went into the locker room with zero points and trail 8-0.

A tipped pass by Rodgers was intercepted by Kerby Joseph in the end zone to end the team’s first drive, and Aidan Hutchinson picked off Rodgers’ trick play throw to David Bakhtiari in the end zone a drive later.

The third drive, which started at the 1-yard line but covered 61 yards, ended when Allen Lazard’s 26-yard catch was challenged by the Lions and eventually ruled incomplete on review.

The first three drives for Green Bay:

– 13 plays, 88 yards, ends in interception

– 7 plays, 47 yards, ends in interception

– 12 plays, 61 yards, ends in turnover on downs

Here are the two interceptions:

First career pick for the first round pick❗️#GBvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/8lA5YloRIj — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2022

Per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Sunday represents the first time Rodgers has thrown a pair of interceptions in the red zone in the same game.

At the half, Rodgers has completed 10 of 18 passes for 156 yards and zero touchdowns. The Packers have run for 57 yards and are 6-of-8 on third down, but also 0-for-2 on fourth down.

Situational football: two failures on fourth down, and two failures in the red zone.

On Detroit’s final drive of the first half, the Lions drove the field and scored a touchdown to go up 8-0 at the break.

