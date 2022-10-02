Aaron Rodgers throws 500th career TD pass

It has not been a vintage game for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The great quarterback still reached another milestone Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Rodgers’ 500th career TD pass came in the fourth quarter and went to rookie Romeo Doubs.

The play was good for 13 yards and after Mason Crosby’s PAT the game was tied at 24.

500th career TD pass for Aaron Rodgers! 📺: #NEvsGB on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/YPHqeLC4zg pic.twitter.com/9o5YhUQV1i — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire