Aaron Rodgers throws 3 INTs in a game for fifth time in NFL career

Three interceptions thrown by Aaron Rodgers turned what could have been a season-altering win in Detroit for the Green Bay Packers into a crushing and demoralizing 15-9 defeat at the hands of the Lions Sunday at Ford Field.

“Some (expletive) throws, for sure,” Rodgers said post-game.

Rodgers threw interceptions to Kerby Joseph in the first quarter and third quarter and an interception to Aidan Hutchinson in the first quarter.

How rare was Rodgers’ turnover spree?

Sunday marked just the fifth time in his 18-year NFL career that he’s thrown three interceptions (his career-high) in a single game. It was his first time since 2017 and just the second such game since the 2009 season.

Not surprisingly, the Packers have lost all five games in which Rodgers has thrown three picks, and all five came on the road.

This one was a little different: Sunday was the first time Rodgers has thrown three picks and the Packers have scored fewer than 21 points. That’s probably because Rodgers tossed two interceptions into the end zone and had a third intercepted deep inside Lions territory.

One was tipped, one was underthrown, and one was a mix of a bad throw and a nice play by the defender.

The three interceptions give Rodgers seven for the season. That’s his most in a season since throwing seven in 2016, and the Packers still have eight more games to play.

Rodgers hasn’t had double-digit interceptions since 2010.

Rodgers’ career-high for interceptions in a season is 13. He set that mark back in 2008, his first season as a starter. As it stands, this is the Packers’ first five-game losing streak since 2008.

Another note here: Rodgers now has exactly 100 career interceptions. He had said previously that his goal was to get to 500 career touchdown passes before 100 picks. He ended up 38 touchdown passes short (462). The guess here is that he didn’t expect to have seven interceptions in only nine games to start the 2022 season.

Also, a little context on Rodgers’ five career games with three or more interceptions: Brett Favre ended his Hall of Fame career with 39 games throwing at least three interceptions.

Story continues

Related

Packers lose five straight games for first time since Aaron Rodgers' first year as starter

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire