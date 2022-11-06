Aaron Rodgers throws 2 red-zone interceptions for first time in career

The Green Bay Packers have had no problem getting to the red zone on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The issues started for the team once they got there.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown a pair of interceptions in the red zone, marking the first time in the great Green Bay quarterback’s career he has done that.

The second pick was by the second pick in the 2022 NFL draft, as Aidan Hutchinson came down with the interception.

.@Lions DL @aidanhutch97 is the 4th rookie DL in team history to record an interception, joining: – Ndamukong Suh (2010)

– Jim Doran (1951)

– Thurman McGraw (1950) He joins Suh as the only rookies in team history to log at least 4.5 sacks & 1 INT in a debut season.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/hippnz2sam — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 6, 2022

First career pick for the first round pick❗️#GBvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/8lA5YloRIj — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2022

