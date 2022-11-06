Aaron Rodgers throws 2 red-zone interceptions for first time in career

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The  Green Bay Packers have had no problem getting to the red zone on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The issues started for the team once they got there.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown a pair of interceptions in the red zone, marking the first time in the great Green Bay quarterback’s career he has done that.

The second pick was by the second pick in the 2022 NFL draft, as Aidan Hutchinson came down with the interception.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories