Aaron Rodgers’ third pick of year leads to Vikings touchdown

The Vikings have two takeaways, converting the Packers’ miscues into 10 points.

Minnesota leads 10-3 with drives covering 5 and 26 yards.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The first, a fumble by Aaron Jones that Anthony Barr forced and Eric Kendricks recovered, led to a Dan Bailey 23-yard field goal only 1:49 into the game.

On the first play of the second quarter, Aaron Rodgers threw his third interception of the season. It was his first since Week Six against Detroit. His other came in Week Four against the Eagles.

Anthony Harris returned the interception 10 yards to the Green Bay 26.

On third down, Kirk Cousins found Stefon Diggs for a 21-yard score.

Cousins is 4-of-10 for 39 yards.