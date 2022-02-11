Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers picked up his fourth Most Valuable Player award on Thursday night, and he also moved up the leaderboard in the all-time MVP voting totals.

Rodgers has now received a total of 164 MVP votes, according to the NFL MVP voting website. That includes finishing in first place four times (with 39 out of 50 votes in 2021, 44 in 2020, 31 in 2014 and 48 in 2011) and finishing in fifth place in 2016 with two votes.

The only players who have received more MVP votes are Peyton Manning with 227 (five first-place finishes and five other years getting votes) and Tom Brady with 180 (three first-place finishes and seven other years getting votes).

After Manning, Brady and Rodgers, Brett Favre and Joe Montana are tied for fourth, with 123 MVP votes each. Both Favre and Montana played when there were more than 50 MVP voters, which makes the vote totals from Manning, Brady and Rodgers all the more impressive.

Aaron Rodgers is third in NFL history with 164 MVP votes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk