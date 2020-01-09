Aaron Rodgers thinks about Super Bowl every day

The normal football thing to say is that you’re only focused on the thing immediately in front of you — the next practice, the next game.

But Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t mind admitting he’s thinking about what might come down the road — the possibility of winning his second Super Bowl.

“It’s on my mind every day,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “That’s why we play the game. That’s why you put in the time in the offseason, that’s why you do the little things. It’s to put yourself in this position, where we’re two games away from being able to compete for that.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I’m 36, I know what this is all about. This is an important opportunity for us. I feel like I’ve got a lot of really good years left, but you never know. A lot of things happen year to year. We’ve had some great teams that have been an injury away or a play away from being special, so I want to make the most of this opportunity.”

It was nearly a decade ago when Rodgers won his first ring, and he might have thought then it would be the first of many. And it was five years ago when they blew a late lead against the Seahawks, so historical perspective is on his mind as well.

“When I was 31, I thought I was going to play into my 40s and that was still a decade away,” Rodgers said. “Now, I’m 36, so now we’re a half a decade away.”

The Packers earned the second seed (and the welcomed bye week) by having a subtle and efficient 13-3 season. Unlike past years, their success hasn’t depended on how far Rodgers alone can drag them, with a defense that has played at a high level throughout. So that makes it reasonable for Rodgers to think about how far they might go.