Aaron Rodgers thinks Packers needed a wake-up call

The Packers went up 10-0 in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Tampa, but it was all Buccaneers over the final 45 minutes o action.

Buccaneers safety Jamel Dean became the third player to return an Aaron Rodgers interception for a touchdown early in the second quarter and the Bucs would pile on 31 more points in a 38-10 win that left the Packers with a 4-1 record on the season. Dean’s pick was the first that Rodgers threw this season and he added a second as everything came crashing down for Green Bay.

After the game, Rodgers tried to find a positive spin on getting blown out after such a strong start to the season.

“You don’t ever want to lose like this,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I felt like we needed a little bit of a wake-up call at some point this season because things have been so good and there’s been so much talk maybe outside the building about the ease with which we’re moving the ball on offense and scoring. I think we needed kind of a kick in the ass a little bit. There’s a little bit of wake-up to stop feeling ourselves so much and get back to the things that got us to this position. I think this would be, unfortunately but fortunately, something we can really grow from.”

Rodgers picked up injuries in two previous road games against the Bucs, so things could certainly have been worse. The coming weeks will show if it left the Packers better off for the future.

